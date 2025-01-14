Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $62,038,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 779,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,054,000 after purchasing an additional 521,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 35,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,552,336.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,157.95. This trade represents a 38.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,592 shares of company stock worth $28,972,914. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.