Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 44.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Corteva by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

