Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,138,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.32.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 17.63%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
