Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,138,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.