Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 991,494 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,979,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 263.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 350,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Exelixis Trading Down 2.0 %

EXEL stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,426.75. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,736 shares of company stock worth $10,849,110 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

