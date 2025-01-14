Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

