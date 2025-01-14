Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,638 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $6,227,201. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

