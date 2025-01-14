Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

