Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.