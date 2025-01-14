Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,391.51. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.2 %

VRSN stock opened at $209.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $213.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

