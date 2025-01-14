Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 72 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,313 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,567 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $117,207,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3,072.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.19.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.0 %

NXPI stock opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $201.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

