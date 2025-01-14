Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 766 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,322,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after acquiring an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.70.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

