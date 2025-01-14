Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Income Research & Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

