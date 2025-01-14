Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,852 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,574,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 557,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $711.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.71.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on BRSP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRSP
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.