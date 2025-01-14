Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD stock opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.26, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.