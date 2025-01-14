Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
