Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Quarry LP raised its stake in Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Workiva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -114.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.