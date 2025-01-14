Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Quarry LP raised its stake in Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Workiva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Price Performance
NYSE WK opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -114.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
