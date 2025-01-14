Zega Financial LLC Acquires 11,892 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zega Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Zega Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,999.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 62,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 59,969 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 56,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $206,621,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,824,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $339,877,000 after purchasing an additional 144,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $218.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.66 and a 200 day moving average of $195.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

