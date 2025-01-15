1,179 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $5,499,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

CBOE opened at $193.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

