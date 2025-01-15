12,245 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 38.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $562,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,952,000 after buying an additional 253,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

