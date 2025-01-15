146 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,140.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,169.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,010.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,363.97 and a 52 week high of $2,388.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $55.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,303.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,290.75.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

