1,893 Shares in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In related news, CFO Michael Connaway acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $49,455.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,028.09. This trade represents a 6.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 3,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $42,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,356.07. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $106,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNW opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.91 million, a P/E ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVNW

About Aviat Networks

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.