20,511 Shares in Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF (BATS:LCF) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF (BATS:LCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 1.86% of Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LCF stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF alerts:

Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF Profile

The Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF (LCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a concentrated portfolio of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on high conviction that the businesses have a sustainable competitive advantage or have a high barrier to entry in place.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF (BATS:LCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone US Large Cap Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.