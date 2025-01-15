2,920 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

NYSE:DFS opened at $181.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $188.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

