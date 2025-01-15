3,687 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 58.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,464,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $615,220,000 after buying an additional 821,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after buying an additional 341,312 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.