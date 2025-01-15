3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

