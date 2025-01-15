4,250 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,882,000 after acquiring an additional 404,942 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $973.26 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $81.38.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.