440 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,399 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 331,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,840 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 331,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 330,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.