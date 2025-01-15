4,401 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $977,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

