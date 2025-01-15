7,356 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

