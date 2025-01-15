Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 930.2% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 115,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 104,209 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in NVIDIA by 910.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 56,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,118.6% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.82. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.