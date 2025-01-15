Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 127,105 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog Stock Up 0.8 %

Datadog stock opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,185,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,438,000 after buying an additional 125,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Datadog by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after buying an additional 331,808 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,487,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,024,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

