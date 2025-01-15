Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Ewa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $233.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

