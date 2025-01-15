Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,592,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 60,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.