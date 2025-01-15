Amit Agarwal Sells 25,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $3,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,527.04. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.57, a PEG ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $170.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 172.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.