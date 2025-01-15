Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.07 and a beta of 3.37. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

