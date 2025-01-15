Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,936.26. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roku Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $99.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Roku by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 32.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

