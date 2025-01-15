Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.6% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,561,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $596,828,000 after buying an additional 292,651 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 217,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,563,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 26,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $233.28 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $261.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.85.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

