Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.16.

PayPal Stock Up 3.8 %

PYPL opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

