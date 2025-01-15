ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5,773.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,420,000 after buying an additional 1,562,287 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,315 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,251 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,545,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,588.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 115,964 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

