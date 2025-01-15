AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,715 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 750.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after buying an additional 1,132,362 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,437,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

