Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Barclays by 32.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 42.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

