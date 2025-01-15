Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,156 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.