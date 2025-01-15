Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 214.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

