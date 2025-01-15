Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $4,247,000. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,612,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 964,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,815,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

