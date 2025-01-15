Brookstone Capital Management Buys 11,467 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

