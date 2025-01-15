Brookstone Capital Management Buys 149,734 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 270.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,734 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

