Brookstone Capital Management Buys 18,238 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Parsons by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

Parsons stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 143.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSN

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.