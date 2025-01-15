Brookstone Capital Management Buys 280 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2,657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 126,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

