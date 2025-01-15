Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 50,765 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IYR stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

