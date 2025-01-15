Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,263 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $41.71.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

