Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

